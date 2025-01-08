Meta's Collaborative Move: Facebook Marketplace Integrates eBay Listings
Meta is testing an integration where selected Facebook users can view and engage with eBay listings on its Marketplace service. This move aims to address EU allegations of anticompetitive practices. The trial will be available in Germany, France, and the US, allowing transactions to be completed directly on eBay's platform.
The test will enable Facebook users in Germany, France, and the US to browse eBay items through Marketplace, completing purchases on eBay's site.
This trial follows a significant penalty imposed by the EU, branding Meta's Marketplace practices as anticompetitive. The effort illustrates Meta's willingness to comply and adjust while benefiting consumers on both platforms.
