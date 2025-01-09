Strengthening Power: Government Eyes Trusted Equipment Rules

The government is turning its attention to introducing trusted source equipment rules within the power sector. This follows the successful application of similar rules in the telecom industry, according to National Cyber Security Coordinator M U Nair.

At a FICCI cyber security conference, Nair emphasized how the 2021 National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector safeguarded telecom networks, the foundation of the nation's digital framework. The government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, is exploring extending this protection to national energy grids.

Nair also highlighted a significant industry challenge: a shortage of skilled cyber security professionals. He called for increased indigenous manufacturing and urged educational institutions to expedite specialized training programs to develop the necessary workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)