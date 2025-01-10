Left Menu

Accelerating Innovation: TechXpedite's Impact on Indian Startups

The TechXpedite accelerator program, organized by Games24x7, has selected 17 startups to nurture through mentorship and networking events. Supported by various state governments, the initiative targets growth in gaming, AI, and inclusive tech, culminating in a pitch event to attract investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:49 IST
Accelerating Innovation: TechXpedite's Impact on Indian Startups

Games24x7 has unveiled the latest cohort for its TechXpedite accelerator program, selecting 17 promising startups nationwide, with a notable presence from Bengaluru.

Supported by state governments, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, TechXpedite aims to boost entrepreneurship and technological innovation across India's startup ecosystem.

These startups will receive structured mentorship, industry leader interactions, and a chance to pitch to investors in March, with hopes of scaling their groundbreaking innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025