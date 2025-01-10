Accelerating Innovation: TechXpedite's Impact on Indian Startups
The TechXpedite accelerator program, organized by Games24x7, has selected 17 startups to nurture through mentorship and networking events. Supported by various state governments, the initiative targets growth in gaming, AI, and inclusive tech, culminating in a pitch event to attract investor interest.
Games24x7 has unveiled the latest cohort for its TechXpedite accelerator program, selecting 17 promising startups nationwide, with a notable presence from Bengaluru.
Supported by state governments, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, TechXpedite aims to boost entrepreneurship and technological innovation across India's startup ecosystem.
These startups will receive structured mentorship, industry leader interactions, and a chance to pitch to investors in March, with hopes of scaling their groundbreaking innovations.
