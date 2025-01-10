Transforming Startup Ecosystems: Dassault Systèmes at CES 2025

At CES 2025 in Pune, India, Dassault Systèmes showcases its groundbreaking 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, highlighting how it empowers startups through innovative technological solutions. Two standout companies, Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses, are leveraging Dassault's platform to drive advancements in digital design and virtual twin technology.

Pacify Medical, with its hydrogel dressing for burns and wounds, optimizes design and manufacturing using advanced simulations and prototypes, promising improved patient outcomes. Simultaneously, Mustard Glasses pioneers the future of wearable tech with a platform integrating real-time health monitoring, setting new industry standards.

Central to these innovations is Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, fostering collaboration and reducing development time. The platform accelerates startup disruptiveness by providing comprehensive simulation tools, promoting rapid, sustainable market entry, all while reimagining industrial processes in health-tech through virtual engineering.

