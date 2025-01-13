Left Menu

Britain's Bold Path: AI Regulation Unveiled

Britain will independently regulate artificial intelligence, as announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The nation plans to thoroughly test and understand AI before implementing a proportionate regulatory framework, diverging from global approaches but ensuring control over its regulatory regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is taking an independent approach to artificial intelligence regulation, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement on Monday. He emphasized the country's autonomy in shaping a unique regulatory framework.

Starmer acknowledged that there are varying approaches to AI regulation worldwide, but stressed that Britain is in a position to determine its own course. This marks a significant step in tailoring regulations that suit national needs and priorities.

The focus is on rigorously testing and understanding AI technologies before enacting regulations, aiming to ensure that any measures taken are both proportionate and grounded in comprehensive knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

