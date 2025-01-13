Left Menu

Meta Platforms Faces Legal Setback in Advertisers’ Class Action Bid

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear Meta Platforms' appeal to dismiss a multi-billion dollar class action lawsuit brought by advertisers. The lawsuit accuses the company of inflating potential ad reach numbers. This decision allows advertisers to pursue damages collectively.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:21 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Meta Platforms, a significant development in a multi-billion dollar class action lawsuit. The social media giant is battling allegations from advertisers who claim they were overcharged due to exaggerated figures about their ad reach on Facebook and Instagram.

The Court's decision effectively upholds a lower court ruling that permits advertisers to band together in their pursuit of damages against Meta. The lawsuit centers on allegations that the company misrepresented the 'potential reach' of their advertisements, misleading businesses during their ad purchases.

This legal setback comes as a blow to Meta Platforms, highlighting ongoing scrutiny and challenges facing tech giants in their advertising practices. Further developments are anticipated as aggrieved advertisers proceed with their case against the company.

