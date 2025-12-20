Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Targeted in Provocative Facebook Posts

A man named Veeranna P Beelagi has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister H K Patil on Facebook. The police lodged a complaint based on provocative content, leading to Beelagi's arrest under the Information Technology Act. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:52 IST
Karnataka Minister Targeted in Provocative Facebook Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content against Karnataka Minister H K Patil, police said.

The accused, identified as Veeranna P Beelagi, reportedly made offensive remarks targeting the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Facebook.

This prompted a complaint to be lodged at the Betageri police station. According to a senior police officer, the comments were considered "loose talk."

A case was registered against Beelagi under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, resulting in his arrest.

Further investigation is ongoing, authorities confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025