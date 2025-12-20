Karnataka Minister Targeted in Provocative Facebook Posts

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content against Karnataka Minister H K Patil, police said.

The accused, identified as Veeranna P Beelagi, reportedly made offensive remarks targeting the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Facebook.

This prompted a complaint to be lodged at the Betageri police station. According to a senior police officer, the comments were considered "loose talk."

A case was registered against Beelagi under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, resulting in his arrest.

Further investigation is ongoing, authorities confirmed.