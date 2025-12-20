Karnataka Minister Targeted in Provocative Facebook Posts
A man named Veeranna P Beelagi has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister H K Patil on Facebook. The police lodged a complaint based on provocative content, leading to Beelagi's arrest under the Information Technology Act. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content against Karnataka Minister H K Patil, police said.
The accused, identified as Veeranna P Beelagi, reportedly made offensive remarks targeting the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Facebook.
This prompted a complaint to be lodged at the Betageri police station. According to a senior police officer, the comments were considered "loose talk."
A case was registered against Beelagi under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, resulting in his arrest.
Further investigation is ongoing, authorities confirmed.