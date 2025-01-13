HCLTech's Strategic Growth Amid AI Revolution
HCLTech reported a 5.54% rise in profit to Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter. The company raised its revenue growth guidance, citing increased demand and AI-led digital transformation. Key deals and expansion in the U.S. market underline its strategic initiatives for future growth.
IT giant HCLTech reported a 5.54% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 4,591 crore. CEO C. Vijayakumar expressed optimism about further improving demand and raised the company's revenue growth guidance.
The Noida-based company had previously recorded a profit of Rs 4,350 crore for the same period last year. Revenue from operations witnessed a 5.07% increase, totaling Rs 29,890 crore.
HCLTech's robust performance is credited to broad-based growth across business lines. The firm remains focused on AI-led propositions, with substantial deals signaling strong demand in their AI and digital offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
