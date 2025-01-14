Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Launch Due to Rocket Hiccups
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket launch was delayed due to technical issues. The mission, crucial for competing in the satellite launch market against rivals like SpaceX, faced 'anomalies' during countdown, postponing the attempt to orbit by at least a day. The New Glenn stands at 30 stories tall.
Blue Origin, the space exploration company founded by Jeff Bezos, has postponed the launch of its much-anticipated New Glenn rocket. This decision came after the company detected 'a few anomalies' during the mission countdown, necessitating a delay of at least one day.
The New Glenn rocket, which is partially reusable and stands 30 stories tall, was poised on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Originally scheduled for liftoff at 1:00 am ET (0600 GMT), it was fully loaded with methane and liquid oxygen propellants, marking a significant step in Blue Origin's efforts to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch sector.
This mission is critical for Blue Origin as it seeks to establish itself in the competitive satellite launch market, dominated by SpaceX. New Glenn represents a major investment in technology and innovation, and the delay underscores the complexities involved in space travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Achieves Milestone with ISRO’s SPADEX Mission; Paves Way for Future Space Exploration and Technology
SpaceX's Starship Set for Historic Satellite Deployment Test
Starship's First Payload Deployment: SpaceX's Satellite Breakthrough
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX
SpaceX and Italy: The Telecoms Security Debate