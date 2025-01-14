Tether Moves Headquarters to El Salvador Amid Crypto Boom

Tether, a leading cryptocurrency firm, is set to relocate its headquarters to El Salvador, capitalizing on the Central American nation's ambitions to become a cryptocurrency trading hub. This follows Tether's acquisition of a license as a digital asset service provider in the country, according to CEO Paolo Ardoino.

The move marks Tether's first physical headquarters, although not all employees will relocate, as many operate remotely. The company plans to hire 100 Salvadorans over the coming years. Tether's decision aligns with the broader push by El Salvador, under President Nayib Bukele, to integrate cryptocurrencies into its economy.

Despite its success, Tether faces scrutiny from regulators concerned about the impact of stablecoins on the global financial system. Questions linger about Tether's reserves, primarily held with Cantor Fitzgerald. El Salvador continues to court tech companies, evidenced by President Bukele's outreach to other tech leaders globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)