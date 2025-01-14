Left Menu

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set to Relaunch Amid Challenges

Blue Origin is preparing to launch its New Glenn rocket after a delay due to ice buildup. The initial attempt was thwarted by ice in a critical purge line. Founded by Jeff Bezos, the company's efforts face further potential weather delays. The rocket's test flight is significant for Blue Origin's developments.

Blue Origin is gearing up for a second attempt to launch its New Glenn rocket, aiming for lift-off as early as Tuesday after the first planned launch was canceled due to ice forming in a critical plumbing line.

The 320-foot rocket had been scheduled to launch before dawn on Monday carrying a prototype satellite. However, ice accumulated in a hydraulic system purge line, leaving launch controllers with insufficient time to address the issue.

Founded by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin could face additional delays from Tuesday's forecasted poor weather at Cape Canaveral. Prior delays were caused by rough seas, posing a risk to the planned first-stage booster landing on a platform at sea.

