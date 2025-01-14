Global Giants Assemble at Bharat Battery Show for Sustainable Energy Revolution

In a significant move to bolster sustainable energy, the Bharat Battery Show at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will feature over 80 international participants from nations like Germany, the United States, and China. This event will unveil the latest advancements in charging infrastructure technology, set to redefine energy storage and recycling.

Hosted by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the three-day event at Bharat Mandapam is poised to witness over 20 groundbreaking product launches, crucial factory announcements, and international partnerships. It promises to showcase pioneering technologies in battery storage and recycling.

The Indian government's PM E-Drive programme's Rs 2,000 crore allocation for fast charging solutions spearheads efforts to enhance India's charging infrastructure, which already comprises approximately 20,000 public stations. The event will further host sessions to enrich knowledge in battery manufacturing and recycling.

