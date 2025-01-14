Left Menu

Global Giants Assemble at Bharat Battery Show for Sustainable Energy Revolution

The Bharat Battery Show, part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, will feature over 80 global entities from multiple countries, showcasing advanced battery technology. The event, hosted by IESA, will highlight product launches, factory announcements, and international collaborations, aiming to boost India's charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:41 IST
Global Giants Assemble at Bharat Battery Show for Sustainable Energy Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster sustainable energy, the Bharat Battery Show at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will feature over 80 international participants from nations like Germany, the United States, and China. This event will unveil the latest advancements in charging infrastructure technology, set to redefine energy storage and recycling.

Hosted by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the three-day event at Bharat Mandapam is poised to witness over 20 groundbreaking product launches, crucial factory announcements, and international partnerships. It promises to showcase pioneering technologies in battery storage and recycling.

The Indian government's PM E-Drive programme's Rs 2,000 crore allocation for fast charging solutions spearheads efforts to enhance India's charging infrastructure, which already comprises approximately 20,000 public stations. The event will further host sessions to enrich knowledge in battery manufacturing and recycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025