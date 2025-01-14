Left Menu

UK's Bold Move: Investigating Google's Search Monopoly

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to probe Google's search services to assess their impact on consumers and businesses. This investigation follows U.S. pressure to dismantle Google's monopoly. The CMA may enforce new rules to ensure fair competition and innovation in digital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom is launching an investigation into Google's search services through its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). This action comes amid increasing pressure from the United States to reduce Google's control over online search and advertising.

Sarah Cardell, head of the CMA, emphasized the importance of competition in search technologies for economic advancement, citing the overwhelming dependence of over 200,000 UK businesses on Google's platform. The agency's recent expansion gives it more authority over major tech players like Google.

Google is already facing scrutiny from U.S. courts, which accuse it of violating antitrust laws. This UK investigation may lead to the implementation of new regulations to ensure fair market practices and explore Google's massive data usage and potential impacts on innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

