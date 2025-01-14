UK's Bold Move: Investigating Google's Search Monopoly

The United Kingdom is launching an investigation into Google's search services through its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). This action comes amid increasing pressure from the United States to reduce Google's control over online search and advertising.

Sarah Cardell, head of the CMA, emphasized the importance of competition in search technologies for economic advancement, citing the overwhelming dependence of over 200,000 UK businesses on Google's platform. The agency's recent expansion gives it more authority over major tech players like Google.

Google is already facing scrutiny from U.S. courts, which accuse it of violating antitrust laws. This UK investigation may lead to the implementation of new regulations to ensure fair market practices and explore Google's massive data usage and potential impacts on innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)