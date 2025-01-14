Left Menu

Vodafone Idea and HCLSoftware: Revolutionizing 5G Network Efficiency

Vodafone Idea has teamed up with HCLSoftware to enhance its 4G and 5G networks through the HCL Augmented Network Automation platform. This partnership aims at improving network performance, reducing energy use, and offering superior services, while enabling Vodafone Idea to manage its network independently and efficiently.

Updated: 14-01-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea has joined forces with HCLSoftware to advance its 4G and 5G network capabilities. The telecom giant will utilize the HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA), an advanced platform designed to optimize its Ericsson and Samsung network systems.

This cutting-edge technology leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline the management of Vodafone Idea's intricate multi-vendor network. By simplifying operations, HCL ANA assists in delivering enhanced network performance, increasing energy efficiency, and providing improved services to consumers.

An added advantage of this collaboration is the reduced reliance on OEM-specific features, empowering Vodafone Idea to independently manage and automate its network. These efficiencies are set to reduce costs and promote sustainability, positioning Vodafone Idea as a leader in network innovation.

