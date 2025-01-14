Optiemus Infracom and KunWay Technology: Pioneering Drone Revolution in India

Optiemus Infracom's strategic move sees its arm, Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited, teaming up with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology to manufacture and localize drones in India, as per a regulatory filing. The collaboration aims to leverage India's robust technological landscape.

In a significant statement, Optiemus Infracom Chairman, Ashok Gupta, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He highlighted the initiative as a testament to India's growing technological capabilities, with plans to introduce KunWay's drone products to the Indian market, tailored to defense and security needs.

The agreement extends to explore KunWay's broader product lineup on a case-by-case basis. With a clientele spanning the U.S. and Japan, KunWay sees this collaboration as a way to contribute to the Make in India vision and cater to global customers by exporting components from India, according to CEO David, Chung Yi, Liu.

(With inputs from agencies.)