Left Menu

Optiemus Infracom and KunWay Technology: Pioneering Drone Revolution in India

Optiemus Infracom's subsidiary, Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited, will manufacture and localise drones for Taiwan-based KunWay Technology in India. This collaboration supports India's technological growth, with aims to serve defense, homeland security, and international markets, enhancing the Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:29 IST
Optiemus Infracom and KunWay Technology: Pioneering Drone Revolution in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Optiemus Infracom's strategic move sees its arm, Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited, teaming up with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology to manufacture and localize drones in India, as per a regulatory filing. The collaboration aims to leverage India's robust technological landscape.

In a significant statement, Optiemus Infracom Chairman, Ashok Gupta, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He highlighted the initiative as a testament to India's growing technological capabilities, with plans to introduce KunWay's drone products to the Indian market, tailored to defense and security needs.

The agreement extends to explore KunWay's broader product lineup on a case-by-case basis. With a clientele spanning the U.S. and Japan, KunWay sees this collaboration as a way to contribute to the Make in India vision and cater to global customers by exporting components from India, according to CEO David, Chung Yi, Liu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025