India Pavilion Showcases Startups at CES 2025

The India Pavilion, spearheaded by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, opened doors for 10 groundbreaking Indian startups at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics showcase, in Las Vegas.

Asha Jadeja, the foundation's founder, highlighted the initiative's significance in fostering global collaboration, providing essential exposure, and empowering the next generation of innovators.

Chosen through a highly competitive process, the startups, including WatchOut Wearables and Neurotech, exhibited advanced solutions in consumer electronics and technology, marking India's prowess on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)