RedNote: China's Lifestyle App Rises Amidst TikTok Uncertainty

RedNote, a Chinese social media app, has gained attention as TikTok users join in protest of a potential ban in the U.S. Known locally as Xiaohongshu, it is considered an Instagram-like platform focusing on lifestyle topics. It attracts mainly young female users and is seeing a surge in popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:55 IST
  • China

The Chinese social media app RedNote has stepped into the spotlight following a surge of more than half a million new users stemming from TikTok's uncertain future in the United States. Known in China as Xiaohongshu, the app is hailed as a preferred digital lifestyle guide where users document daily activities and provide recommendations.

RedNote, often likened to Instagram, caters to a young female demographic primarily interested in beauty, fashion, travel, and food. Distinct from its counterparts, RedNote's unique interface supports multiple forms of content including videos, photos, and text entries, while fostering community interaction through discussions and product purchases. The platform has recently expanded into livestreaming sales, boasting over 300 million monthly active users as of 2023.

Co-founded by Miranda Qu and Charlwin Mao in 2013, RedNote emerged as a shopping guide for Chinese tourists. Now eyed as a potential IPO contender, its major stakeholders include Alibaba, Tencent, and others. While currently centered on its Chinese user base, RedNote is keen on capitalizing on its newfound global attention, spurred by TikTok's recent influx of users, to establish a footprint akin to TikTok's international success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

