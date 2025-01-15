Pioneering Safety: Hindustan Zinc's Tech Innovation for Workers
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is collaborating with startups to develop smart safety wearables aimed at reducing heat stress and enhancing connectivity in industrial settings. Initiatives include air-conditioned helmets and AI-enabled cameras for safety monitoring. The firm is also launching a startup mentoring program to explore emerging technologies in manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to improve worker safety and productivity, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, is partnering with startups to develop innovative smart safety wearables. These advancements are designed to alleviate heat stress and bolster connectivity within industrial environments.
Kausthub Kaundinya, co-founder of Jarsh Safety, highlighted how their smart cooling helmets align with Hindustan Zinc's safety values. Air-conditioned helmets and AI-enabled cameras are part of the company's plan to enhance workforce safety by decreasing heat-related stress and monitoring incidents effectively.
The company is launching a startup mentoring program, inviting startups to showcase technology impacts across Hindustan Zinc. Currently involved with over 40 tech startups on over 60 projects, they aim to leverage tech innovations for process optimization, sustainability, and more.
