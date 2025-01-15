Left Menu

Truecaller Taps Hemant Arora to Boost Global Ads Business

Truecaller has appointed Hemant Arora as Vice President of its global ad sales business to enhance its position in the global ads market. With 25 years of experience in media and technology, Arora aims to redefine the company's global ad sales strategy and deepen its market footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Truecaller has announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as Vice President of its global ad sales business, aiming to strengthen the company's presence in the ads sector.

Arora, who holds over 25 years of experience in driving revenue strategies and managing global operations, has worked with industry giants such as TikTok and Times Network. His role will be pivotal in reshaping Truecaller's global ad sales strategy.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, emphasized that Arora's appointment aligns with their vision to evolve brand-consumer connections and maximize the platform's advertising potential worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

