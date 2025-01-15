Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Metal Scrap Market: Attero's Bold Expansion with Metal Mandi

Attero, an e-waste and battery recycling firm, aims for a 10-fold revenue growth with the launch of 'Metal Mandi', a digital platform for scrap metal trading. The platform plans to optimize India's $40 billion recycling market, targeting significant emission reductions and an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore by 2025.

E-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling leader Attero envisions a massive revenue surge with the introduction of 'Metal Mandi', according to CEO Nitin Gupta. The new platform is set to revolutionize India's $40 billion material recycling industry, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the scrap metal market.

Attero has already onboarded approximately 15,000 scrap collectors in India, with plans to expand to 1.5 lakh by next April. The firm predicts handling 1,000 tonnes of scrap daily by May 2025, ensuring an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore. Gupta emphasizes that Metal Mandi's AI pricing engine will streamline transactions, offering transparent pricing while boosting tax revenues and reducing greenhouse emissions.

Targeting 7% of India's scrap metal market, Attero uses third-party logistics across 1,400 cities to facilitate the collection process. Notably, Attero stands out due to its patented recycling technology for extracting valuable metals, exhibiting significantly lower greenhouse emissions than traditional mining. The firm anticipates reaching Rs 1,100 crore in revenue this financial year.

