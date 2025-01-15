Navigating the Maha Kumbh: QR Codes Pave the Way

An innovative use of technology at the Maha Kumbh Mela sees QR codes on electric poles helping to reunite lost people with their families and providing navigation assistance to pilgrims.

Displayed on 50,000 poles, these QR codes can be scanned with mobile phones to identify locations, according to a senior electricity department official.

The system also forwards complaints about water shortages and damaged roads, while geographical data from the codes has reunited families and improved coordination with emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)