WAVES Cosplay Championship: Hyderabad’s Fan Frenzy Sparks National Excitement

The vibrant city of Hyderabad transformed into a carnival of colors, characters, and creativity last Saturday as it hosted one of the most thrilling events in India’s growing pop culture scene — the WAVES Cosplay Championship Meetup at Mindspace Social. This electrifying event, held as part of the larger World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), was a sensational gathering of fandoms, artists, and cosplayers from across the nation.

Organized by MEAI (Media & Entertainment Association of India), Indian Comics Association, and Creators Street, and powered by Epiko-con, the championship event is a collaborative celebration involving the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association), and Forbidden Verse. The event quickly went viral, generating buzz across anime, gaming, and cosplay forums nationwide.

A Celebration of Culture, Craft, and Character

The Hyderabad meetup marked a crucial milestone in the lead-up to the grand finale of the WAVES Cosplay Championship, which will be held during Creatosphere at WAVES 2025. The atmosphere was electric, with cosplayers displaying their meticulously designed costumes, elaborate props, and passionate performances.

What set this championship apart from typical cosplay contests was its unique theme — a celebration not just of global pop culture, but also a deep dive into Indian mythology and indigenous comic characters. This strategic twist, according to Ajay Krishna, Founder of Forbidden Verse and one of the key organizers, is intended to bring Indian stories and characters to the forefront of a predominantly international genre.

“The WAVES Cosplay Championship isn’t just about fandom. It’s about identity, storytelling, and showcasing Indian creativity. We want to elevate characters from Indian mythology, comics, and folklore alongside the likes of Batman, Naruto, and Spider-Man,” Krishna explained.

A Nationwide Quest Culminates in a Star-Studded Finalist Roster

The journey to the finals has been intense, involving multiple regional meetups and talent scouting initiatives across cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai. The result? A lineup of 29 phenomenal cosplayers from all corners of India who have now earned their place in the championship finals.

Here’s the list of official finalists who will light up the stage at WAVES 2025:

From Mumbai:

Kaizad Sheshbaradaran

Tejal Sanjay Mulik

Navdeep Singh Pannu

Esha Joshi

Kedar Pandit

Md Piyal Shaikh

Pranay Panpatil

From Pune:

Anup Bhatia

Aditya Kalebere

Swaraj Kalebere

Shreeharsh Narwade

Vivek Dilip Mane

Gaurav Vishwakarma

From Hyderabad:

Akhil

Staya

Nupur Munda

Nakshatra

Ruchira Corolin

Sonali

Neeraj Kumar

Sravani

Akhil C.H.

Nayana Sai Sree

Leeladhar

Other Cities:

Puneeth V – Bengaluru

Shaikh Sameer Kalim – Latur

Akashi Gautam – Lucknow

Arshy Deori – Guwahati

Marshy Deori – Guwahati

Finalists were handpicked based on four key criteria: craftsmanship, originality, performance, and character authenticity. Each cosplayer brings a unique interpretation and flair, ranging from intricate hand-made armors and mythology-inspired designs to globally recognized anime and comic book characters.

Wildcard Showdown in Mumbai: April 19

But the excitement doesn't stop here. Up next is the Mumbai Wildcard Meetup, scheduled for April 19, 2025. This final showdown will introduce new wildcard entries into the mix, giving last-minute contenders a chance to prove their mettle and join the prestigious lineup. With high stakes and surprise talents expected to emerge, this wildcard round promises to inject a fresh wave of energy and unpredictability into the competition.

WAVES 2025: A Festival of Global Creativity

The WAVES Cosplay Championship is just one feature of the much-anticipated WAVES 2025 festival, an international summit and cultural extravaganza celebrating the audio-visual and entertainment industry. With Creatosphere at its core, WAVES 2025 will host immersive exhibits, creator panels, tech showcases, animation workshops, and fan-centric experiences — positioning India as a central player in the global entertainment narrative.

As cosplay continues to gain ground as both a creative art form and a booming industry in India, the WAVES Cosplay Championship is setting a new benchmark for how fandom can be fused with cultural pride and innovation.

So whether you’re a die-hard fan, a mythology buff, or simply someone who appreciates creative expression, this year’s championship finale at WAVES 2025 is not to be missed.

