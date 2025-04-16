Political Uproar in West Bengal: Opposition Targets Mamata Banerjee

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing criticism from opposition parties over her handling of the Murshidabad riots. On Wednesday, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari demanded her resignation and an NIA probe into the violence, accusing the TMC government of appeasement politics.

Adhikari alleges administrative inaction and claims BSF intervention halted further deterioration of the situation, contradicting Banerjee's blame on central forces. Meanwhile, opposition leaders accuse TMC lawmakers of failing to manage the crisis.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted Banerjee's absence from the affected areas, emphasizing the humanitarian aspect beyond politics. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) criticized Banerjee's duality, questioning her stance on communal harmony and vote-bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)