Left Menu

OrbitAID Secures $1.5M to Revolutionize Satellite Servicing

OrbitAID, an aerospace startup, has secured $1.5 million in a Pre-Seed round to develop sustainable space operations. The funds will support in-space demonstrations and expansion of on-orbit servicing technologies, aiming to enhance satellite lifespan and reduce space debris with their SIDRP product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:33 IST
OrbitAID Secures $1.5M to Revolutionize Satellite Servicing
  • Country:
  • India

OrbitAID, the forward-thinking aerospace startup, announced a significant financial boost, securing $1.5 million in a Pre-Seed round, with major contributions from Unicorn India Ventures and the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

The investment marks a crucial step for OrbitAID, enabling it to orchestrate in-space demonstrations focused on docking and refueling operations. The enterprise plans to expand its facilities to support these advancements, bolster team capacities, and enhance its suite of offerings for sustainable space initiatives.

Central to their mission is the Standard Interface Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP), designed to extend satellite lifespan and reduce space debris, thereby improving the long-term efficiency of space infrastructure. This funding round solidifies OrbitAID's status as a pioneer in propelling satellite servicing toward a sustainable future in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025