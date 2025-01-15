OrbitAID Secures $1.5M to Revolutionize Satellite Servicing

OrbitAID, the forward-thinking aerospace startup, announced a significant financial boost, securing $1.5 million in a Pre-Seed round, with major contributions from Unicorn India Ventures and the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

The investment marks a crucial step for OrbitAID, enabling it to orchestrate in-space demonstrations focused on docking and refueling operations. The enterprise plans to expand its facilities to support these advancements, bolster team capacities, and enhance its suite of offerings for sustainable space initiatives.

Central to their mission is the Standard Interface Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP), designed to extend satellite lifespan and reduce space debris, thereby improving the long-term efficiency of space infrastructure. This funding round solidifies OrbitAID's status as a pioneer in propelling satellite servicing toward a sustainable future in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)