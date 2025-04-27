Inferno Engulfs Mumbai's Historic Kaiser-I-Hind Building
A significant fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's Kaiser-I-Hind office in Mumbai, causing extensive damage. No casualties were reported. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, was controlled after several hours. Multiple fire engines and water tankers were deployed to combat the fiery incident.
A significant blaze erupted at the Enforcement Directorate's office located in the historic Kaiser-I-Hind building in Mumbai's Ballard Estate early Sunday. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, officials confirmed.
The fire reportedly commenced around 2:31 AM on the fourth floor of the five-storey structure. Efforts to control the spread took several hours, with emergency services swiftly upgrading the fire to a Level III emergency.
A short circuit is suspected to have ignited the flames, severely harming furniture and electrical installations. Police and fire teams were quick to respond with multiple fire engines, jetties, and tankers, successfully quelling the blaze. However, important documents and office equipment may have suffered damage.
