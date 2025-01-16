TikTok Shutdown: U.S. Users Face Looming Ban

Confusion and disappointment swept across U.S. TikTok users on Wednesday as Chinese owner ByteDance announced plans to shut the app for 170 million American users by Sunday. This decision comes after ByteDance struggled to avoid a U.S.-imposed ban enacted in 2023.

Creators who depend on TikTok for their careers expressed anger and resignation as the Jan. 19 deadline approaches. Some users called for a boycott of Instagram and Facebook, anticipated to draw TikTok's advertisers, amid concerns over China's potential access to U.S. user data.

With uncertainty surrounding a potential 270-day extension and the Supreme Court's decision, many users are scrambling to find alternative platforms while attempting to save their content. ByteDance continues to appeal the ban, arguing it infringes on free speech rights.

