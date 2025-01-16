Left Menu

TikTok Shutdown: U.S. Users Face Looming Ban

Confusion and disappointment swept through U.S. TikTok users as ByteDance plans to shut down the app by Sunday due to a U.S. ban. With livelihoods at stake, creators express frustration and consider alternatives while ByteDance contests the decision, citing First Amendment violations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Confusion and disappointment swept across U.S. TikTok users on Wednesday as Chinese owner ByteDance announced plans to shut the app for 170 million American users by Sunday. This decision comes after ByteDance struggled to avoid a U.S.-imposed ban enacted in 2023.

Creators who depend on TikTok for their careers expressed anger and resignation as the Jan. 19 deadline approaches. Some users called for a boycott of Instagram and Facebook, anticipated to draw TikTok's advertisers, amid concerns over China's potential access to U.S. user data.

With uncertainty surrounding a potential 270-day extension and the Supreme Court's decision, many users are scrambling to find alternative platforms while attempting to save their content. ByteDance continues to appeal the ban, arguing it infringes on free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

