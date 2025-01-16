Kedaara Capital Invests $350 Million in Impetus Technologies to Drive Transformative Growth
Kedaara Capital has made a strategic $350 million investment in Impetus Technologies, a leading provider of data, analytics, and AI solutions. This partnership aims to enhance Impetus’ market presence globally, accelerate innovation, and expand service lines, leveraging Kedaara’s extensive network and operational expertise.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, January 16, 2025: Kedaara Capital has announced a significant investment of over $350 million in Impetus Technologies, a frontrunner in data, analytics, and AI solutions servicing Fortune 500 companies globally. This strategic partnership aims to boost Impetus' global market footprint and drive innovation.
The influx of funds will accelerate Impetus' growth, facilitating the expansion of service lines such as Gen AI and Advanced Analytics. Additionally, operational excellence will be strengthened by Kedaara's experienced leadership team. Impetus, with its strong foothold in various sectors, is positioned to leverage data-driven insights for competitive advantage.
Impetus' enterprise software, particularly LeapLogic™ for data migration, stands out, and the company's client satisfaction and employee-focused culture have been key to its success. Recognized as a leader in data migration by Databricks, Impetus continues to forge strategic alliances with major cloud platforms to enhance its offerings sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Extends DAP Fertiliser Subsidy Amid Global Market Volatility
Dollar Dominates: U.S. Currency Starts 2025 Strong Amid Global Market Shifts
Odisha Greenlights Rs 4,222.24 Crore Investments to Boost Job Creation
Global Markets Wobble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Tensions
India's Alternate Investment Landscape in 2024: Shifting Patterns Revealed