Kedaara Capital Invests $350 Million in Impetus Technologies to Drive Transformative Growth

Mumbai, January 16, 2025: Kedaara Capital has announced a significant investment of over $350 million in Impetus Technologies, a frontrunner in data, analytics, and AI solutions servicing Fortune 500 companies globally. This strategic partnership aims to boost Impetus' global market footprint and drive innovation.

The influx of funds will accelerate Impetus' growth, facilitating the expansion of service lines such as Gen AI and Advanced Analytics. Additionally, operational excellence will be strengthened by Kedaara's experienced leadership team. Impetus, with its strong foothold in various sectors, is positioned to leverage data-driven insights for competitive advantage.

Impetus' enterprise software, particularly LeapLogic™ for data migration, stands out, and the company's client satisfaction and employee-focused culture have been key to its success. Recognized as a leader in data migration by Databricks, Impetus continues to forge strategic alliances with major cloud platforms to enhance its offerings sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)