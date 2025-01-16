Left Menu

Bharat Mobility Expo: Pioneering Sustainable Automotive Innovations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, focusing on sustainability. The event will showcase over 100 new launches in vehicles, components, and technologies, aiming to innovate and reduce carbon emissions. The expo will take place in multiple locations across Delhi and Greater Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:54 IST
Bharat Mobility Expo: Pioneering Sustainable Automotive Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, an event heralding innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector. The expo, starting Friday, promises over 100 new launches across vehicles, components, and cutting-edge technologies.

According to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Modi intends to personally inspect the new vehicle models on display, underscoring the expo's alignment with his vision of reducing carbon emissions.

The expo, themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain,' will convene the entire mobility ecosystem. Scheduled from January 17-22, 2025, it will occur at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025