Bharat Mobility Expo: Pioneering Sustainable Automotive Innovations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, an event heralding innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector. The expo, starting Friday, promises over 100 new launches across vehicles, components, and cutting-edge technologies.

According to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Modi intends to personally inspect the new vehicle models on display, underscoring the expo's alignment with his vision of reducing carbon emissions.

The expo, themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain,' will convene the entire mobility ecosystem. Scheduled from January 17-22, 2025, it will occur at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)