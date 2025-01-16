Left Menu

SAIL Strengthens India's Naval Prowess with Special Steel for INS Nilgiri

SAIL supplied 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri, commissioned alongside INS Surat and INS Vaghsheer. SAIL's Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela plants contributed to this project, marking a significant upgrade in India's naval capabilities with advanced stealth and aviation technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:47 IST
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has played a crucial role in fortifying India's naval strength by supplying 4,000 tonnes of special steel for the newly commissioned warship, INS Nilgiri. Alongside INS Surat and INS Vaghsheer, INS Nilgiri was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SAIL's contribution included DMR 249A grade hot-rolled sheets and plates. The Bokaro Steel Plant supplied approximately 2,000 tonnes of these materials, while the Bhilai and Rourkela plants added 1,600 tonnes and 400 tonnes, respectively. This initiative marks a significant advancement in India's indigenous frigate capabilities, replacing the earlier Shivalik-class frigates.

Part of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, INS Nilgiri is designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. The ship features cutting-edge stealth technology, reduced radar visibility, and modern aviation facilities, capable of operating various helicopters, including the MH-60R.

(With inputs from agencies.)

