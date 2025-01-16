Constelli Secures $3 Million for R&D Expansion

Constelli, a defence tech startup, has successfully raised USD 3 million in funding led by Pravega Ventures. The capital will be directed towards capital expenditure and research and development, with the aim of advancing innovation in upcoming products.

Established in 2017 by founders Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli specializes in signal-processing solutions for the defence sector. Its clientele includes prestigious entities like India's Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The funding milestone represents a strategic step for Constelli as it seeks to bolster its contribution to defence technology and innovation.

