Left Menu

Constelli Secures $3 Million for R&D Expansion

Defence tech startup Constelli has raised USD 3 million from Pravega Ventures to enhance its capital expenditure and R&D for new products. Founded in 2017 by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli provides signal-processing solutions to clients like India's Ministry of Defence and DRDO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:00 IST
Constelli Secures $3 Million for R&D Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Constelli, a defence tech startup, has successfully raised USD 3 million in funding led by Pravega Ventures. The capital will be directed towards capital expenditure and research and development, with the aim of advancing innovation in upcoming products.

Established in 2017 by founders Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli specializes in signal-processing solutions for the defence sector. Its clientele includes prestigious entities like India's Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The funding milestone represents a strategic step for Constelli as it seeks to bolster its contribution to defence technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025