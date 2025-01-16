Constelli Secures $3 Million for R&D Expansion
Defence tech startup Constelli has raised USD 3 million from Pravega Ventures to enhance its capital expenditure and R&D for new products. Founded in 2017 by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli provides signal-processing solutions to clients like India's Ministry of Defence and DRDO.
The funding milestone represents a strategic step for Constelli as it seeks to bolster its contribution to defence technology and innovation.
