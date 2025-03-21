Kobelco Expands R&D in India, Cementing Its Role as Innovation Hub
Kobelco Construction Equipment India will establish a new R&D facility in Sri City, enhancing India's status as a major manufacturing hub. The company recently celebrated producing its 20,000th excavator, aiming to further its technology development and market reach, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.
Kobelco Construction Equipment India, a division of Kobelco Construction Machinery Company Ltd, is set to further establish India as a 'manufacturing and innovation hub' by launching a new Research and Development facility at its Sri City plant.
On Friday, the company marked a significant milestone, producing its 20,000th hydraulic excavator at its Andhra Pradesh plant, which is 90 km east of Chennai. This facility has a manufacturing capacity of 3,000 hydraulic excavators annually, distributing to both the domestic market and exporting to 16 countries. Kobelco boasts over 25 percent market share in India's hydraulic excavators segment.
The planned R&D centre will focus on advanced engineering solutions and market-specific customisation, positioning India at the forefront of Kobelco's global operations. With over 140 outlets across India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Kobelco maintains robust sales and after-sales networks, while supporting India's 'Make in India' campaign by investing in local R&D capabilities.
