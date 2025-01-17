U.S. Scrutiny Mounts on Chinese Telecoms Firm Amid Security Concerns

U.S. authorities are intensifying their scrutiny of Baicells Technologies, a Chinese telecoms hardware firm, due to potential security threats. Founded by former Huawei executives, Baicells has established extensive networks across America, raising alarm bells over its Chinese links.

The FBI and Commerce Department have been probing Baicells since 2019, prompted by concerns about espionage and security vulnerabilities. These investigations come as the Pentagon recently labelled the company as a collaborator with the Chinese military, further escalating tensions.

Despite denying any security risks, Baicells is facing mounting pressure, exemplified by Las Vegas cancelling a contract over FBI warnings. U.S. experts argue the approach of tackling one company at a time is inefficient amidst rising technological threats from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)