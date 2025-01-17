U.S. Scrutiny Mounts on Chinese Telecoms Firm Amid Security Concerns
The U.S. Commerce Department and FBI are investigating Baicells Technologies, a telecoms hardware provider founded by ex-Huawei veterans, over possible security risks. Baicells, with 700 networks in the U.S., faces scrutiny due to its Chinese origins. The Pentagon tagged it as working with China's military. Baicells contests these claims.
U.S. authorities are intensifying their scrutiny of Baicells Technologies, a Chinese telecoms hardware firm, due to potential security threats. Founded by former Huawei executives, Baicells has established extensive networks across America, raising alarm bells over its Chinese links.
The FBI and Commerce Department have been probing Baicells since 2019, prompted by concerns about espionage and security vulnerabilities. These investigations come as the Pentagon recently labelled the company as a collaborator with the Chinese military, further escalating tensions.
Despite denying any security risks, Baicells is facing mounting pressure, exemplified by Las Vegas cancelling a contract over FBI warnings. U.S. experts argue the approach of tackling one company at a time is inefficient amidst rising technological threats from China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI Probes New Orleans Car Attack, Seeks Public's Assistance
Cybertruck Blaze Outside Trump Hotel Sparks FBI Investigation
Largest Seizure of Explosive Devices in FBI History Uncovered in Virginia
Mysteries of the Capitol Pipe Bombs: FBI Unveils New Insights
FBI's Renewed Pursuit: Pipe Bomb Mystery Unveiled