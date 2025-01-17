SpaceX Starship's High-Profile Failure Sets Back Ambitious Development Plans

On Thursday, SpaceX's ambitious Starship prototype mission concluded unexpectedly when the spacecraft failed mid-flight, shortly after launching from the Boca Chica facilities in Texas. This mission was set to showcase a crucial satellite deployment test.

The Starship, an updated model now standing 37 stories tall, lost communication eight minutes into its flight, right after detaching from its Super Heavy booster, SpaceX's Communications Manager Dan Huot confirmed during a live stream. Huot indicated that an anomaly with the upper stage led to the loss of the ship.

This new-generation Starship, slightly taller than its predecessors, was scheduled to perform a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. While the Super Heavy booster successfully returned to its launchpad, marking SpaceX's second successful landing attempt, the upper stage's failure interrupted progress in Starship's trial missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)