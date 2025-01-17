Left Menu

SpaceX Starship's High-Profile Failure Sets Back Ambitious Development Plans

A SpaceX Starship prototype experienced a mission failure shortly after launching, halting the company's rapid rocket development. The rocket lost communication during its seventh test flight, aimed at demonstrating satellite deployment. While the Super Heavy booster returned successfully, the upper stage did not complete its intended splashdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, SpaceX's ambitious Starship prototype mission concluded unexpectedly when the spacecraft failed mid-flight, shortly after launching from the Boca Chica facilities in Texas. This mission was set to showcase a crucial satellite deployment test.

The Starship, an updated model now standing 37 stories tall, lost communication eight minutes into its flight, right after detaching from its Super Heavy booster, SpaceX's Communications Manager Dan Huot confirmed during a live stream. Huot indicated that an anomaly with the upper stage led to the loss of the ship.

This new-generation Starship, slightly taller than its predecessors, was scheduled to perform a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. While the Super Heavy booster successfully returned to its launchpad, marking SpaceX's second successful landing attempt, the upper stage's failure interrupted progress in Starship's trial missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

