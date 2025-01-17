Left Menu

Pioneering India-U.S. Partnership Opens Space and Defence Markets for Indian Startups

Seven Indian startups have been selected for a new India-U.S. space and defence collaboration programme, potentially unlocking lucrative markets. Initiated by Indusbridge Ventures and FedTech, the programme aims to foster partnerships with U.S. defence leaders, offering mentorship and resources to access a market worth billions annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a groundbreaking initiative, seven Indian startups have been selected to participate in a pioneering India-U.S. programme focused on space and defence collaboration. This initiative, spearheaded by Indusbridge Ventures and U.S.-based FedTech, represents a significant opportunity for Indian firms to penetrate the world's largest defence market, with potential revenues reaching up to $1 billion annually.

The selected companies, including KaleidEO and EtherealX, will engage in a programme designed to promote defence and dual-use technology partnerships, with a focus on collaborating with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and other key agencies. This collaboration promises access to expertise and networking with industry giants like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and RTX.

While specific projects are still in discussion, the programme's confidentiality underlines its strategic importance. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has recently emphasized the need for deepened cooperation with the U.S. to enhance the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, a sentiment echoed during talks with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

