Pakistan's First Home-made Satellite Launch Boosts Earth Monitoring

Pakistan marked a milestone in its space exploration efforts by launching its first home-made observation satellite, PRSC-EO1, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China. The launch, confirmed by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), aims to strengthen the country's capabilities in monitoring natural resources and improving urban and agricultural planning.

The PRSC-EO1 satellite employs electro-optical sensors to gather comprehensive data on Earth's surface, enhancing disaster response efforts and resource management. The satellite was launched alongside China's Tianlu-1 and Blue Carbon 1 satellites aboard the Long March-2D carrier rocket, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The launch signifies a significant contribution to the booming earth observation market, currently valued at $5 billion, with projections to exceed $8 billion by 2033. This sector is seeing rapid growth with countries like the United States, China, and India advancing their satellite constellations, including recent contributions from Indian startup Pixxel.

(With inputs from agencies.)