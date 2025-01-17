Left Menu

Dutch Government's Opaque Export Practices with ASML and China

The Dutch government has withheld disclosure of ASML's substantial sales to China, amounting to billions, in sensitive goods exports. This decision, influenced by U.S. pressure and not previously reported, excludes ASML's Chinese sales from public records, raising concerns about transparency and military implications of these sales.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government has been excluding billions of euros in sales by technology company ASML to China from its public disclosures on sensitive goods exports, according to information provided to Reuters. This policy shift, unreported until now, raises concerns among experts and observers about missing critical data on the Netherlands' export activities in this sector.

ASML, known for producing computer chip equipment, reported over $7 billion in sales to China in 2024 but did not detail the types of machinery sold. This lack of specificity is significant as the level of technology determines the sophistication of chips manufactured by buyers. The Dutch government's non-disclosure decision, confirmed by the foreign ministry, commenced in September 2023, following U.S. pressure to create a list of 'dual use' goods with military relevance.

While EU-regulated export disclosures are required for some high-tech equipment, the Dutch list excludes certain ASML products, arguing that such transparency could compromise commercial secrets. However, organizations like PAX emphasize that disclosures help assess military capabilities accurately to prevent conflict, and increased secrecy could be counterproductive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

