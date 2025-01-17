Tech Mahindra Opens Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Experience Centre in Chennai

Tech Mahindra, an IT services giant, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Manufacturing Experience Centre at its Chennai campus. The inauguration was led by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi.

This cutting-edge centre aims to assist manufacturers in swiftly prototyping and scaling AI-driven innovations to combat industry challenges such as high operational costs and process inefficiencies.

Additionally, it serves as a platform for customers to test and validate solutions in a safe environment before wider implementation, thus speeding up development cycles and enhancing operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)