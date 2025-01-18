Left Menu

Rajnish Retail's Diamond Breakthrough: A New Era in Gemstone Innovation

Rajnish Retail Limited has secured a landmark ₹1,500 crore order from De Beers and Signet Jewelers due to its advanced lab-grown white diamond technology. The innovation boosts the company's market valuation, potentially increasing the share price by 2,000% over the next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Rajnish Retail Limited, a leading Indian diamond and jewelry company based in Mumbai, has secured a groundbreaking ₹1,500 crore order from industry giants De Beers and Signet Jewelers. This historic deal is a testament to Rajnish Retail's achievement in developing lab-grown white diamonds at a record pace.

The ability to manufacture such rare and valuable diamonds efficiently has catapulted the company's market value and is expected to significantly inflate its share price. Analysts predict a staggering 2,000% growth in the stock's value within a year, suggesting a strong investment opportunity.

This technological advancement not only enhances the company's competitive edge but also solidifies India's position as a dominant force in the global diamond market, potentially turning Rajnish Retail into an international diamond industry leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

