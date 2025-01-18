Left Menu

STT Global Data Centres Partners with Telangana for Major Data Centre Campus

STT Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd collaborates with the Telangana government to build a data centre campus in Meerkhanpet, investing Rs 3,500 crore. The project supports India's digital growth, offering up to 100 MW capacity. This initiative strengthens Hyderabad's position as a data centre hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

STT Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to develop a comprehensive data centre campus in the Meerkhanpet region, marked by a significant investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

The signing ceremony, held at STT GDC's office in Singapore, was attended by Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Group CEO Bruno Lopez, alongside other officials. This facility will use advanced AI-ready technologies with an expected capacity reaching up to 100 MW, positioning it as one of the largest in India.

The new campus underscores STT GDC India's dedication to India's digital transformation and accentuates Telangana's rising stature as a locus for technological infrastructure. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised the project's alignment with the state's broader economic and digital objectives, aiming for substantial employment generation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

