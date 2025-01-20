Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: IIT Madras' Extraterrestrial Manufacturing Initiative

The ExTeM research center at IIT Madras, established under the IoE scheme in 2021, focuses on technology for space manufacturing. It aims to support sectors like resource extraction and pharmaceutical research. Projects include 'Making in Space for Space/Earth' and initiatives to admit national athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:37 IST
Expanding Horizons: IIT Madras' Extraterrestrial Manufacturing Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The ExTeM research center at IIT Madras has set its sights on revolutionizing space access for various industries, covering areas such as resource extraction, infrastructure development, and pharmaceutical research.

Founded in 2021 under the Institute of Eminence scheme, ExTeM aims to advance space-related manufacturing technologies crucial for India's Space 2.0 ambitions. The center focuses on innovative processes like 3D printing and material extraction to facilitate sustainable lunar and Martian exploration.

ExTeM's groundbreaking projects are divided into 'Making in Space for Space' and 'Making in Space for Earth.' Supported by a major Indian manufacturer, an optical fibre project exemplifies the growing industry interest. Meanwhile, IIT Madras promotes sports excellence by admitting national athletes, offering unique undergraduate opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025