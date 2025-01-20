Expanding Horizons: IIT Madras' Extraterrestrial Manufacturing Initiative
The ExTeM research center at IIT Madras, established under the IoE scheme in 2021, focuses on technology for space manufacturing. It aims to support sectors like resource extraction and pharmaceutical research. Projects include 'Making in Space for Space/Earth' and initiatives to admit national athletes.
- Country:
- India
The ExTeM research center at IIT Madras has set its sights on revolutionizing space access for various industries, covering areas such as resource extraction, infrastructure development, and pharmaceutical research.
Founded in 2021 under the Institute of Eminence scheme, ExTeM aims to advance space-related manufacturing technologies crucial for India's Space 2.0 ambitions. The center focuses on innovative processes like 3D printing and material extraction to facilitate sustainable lunar and Martian exploration.
ExTeM's groundbreaking projects are divided into 'Making in Space for Space' and 'Making in Space for Earth.' Supported by a major Indian manufacturer, an optical fibre project exemplifies the growing industry interest. Meanwhile, IIT Madras promotes sports excellence by admitting national athletes, offering unique undergraduate opportunities.
