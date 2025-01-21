Trump's New Crypto Venture: Soaring Values and Ethical Concerns

A crypto project connected to President Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial, announced a significant $300 million token sale as Trump's influential memecoin surged to a $10 billion market value upon his second-term inauguration. This notable rise coincides with Trump's pledge to instigate a 'golden age' for cryptocurrency, starkly contrasting the Biden administration's regulatory stance.

The $TRUMP memecoin, launched amidst the inauguration festivities, shot from under $10 to $74.59, though it later corrected. Accompanied by the debut of a $MELANIA coin, these moves further Trump's cryptocurrency aspirations. However, ethical and conflict-of-interest concerns about such investments, combined with regulatory uncertainty, cast a shadow over the initiative.

The memecoin's launch triggered debates on governance, with many questioning the implications of political figures influencing speculative markets. With Bitcoin hitting new highs and experts voicing skepticism, tensions mount over whether such endeavors could compromise the integrity of both political and financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)