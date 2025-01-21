Mystore® Unveils Revolutionary Affiliate Buyer Apps for ONDC Marketplace
Mystore® launches Affiliate Buyer Apps for quick deployment of ONDC-compliant platforms, offering enterprises AI-powered eCommerce solutions. Ready in a week, these apps enable brands to create personalized sales channels on the ONDC network, enhancing customer engagement and leveraging a vast array of products from numerous sellers.
Mystore®, a pioneering ONDC-connected marketplace, has unveiled its new Affiliate Buyer Apps. This white-labeled solution allows major brands to swiftly launch ONDC-compliant buyer apps. Enterprises can now enhance customer interactions through this innovative eCommerce-enabled sales platform on the open network.
By employing StoreHippo's tested Multistore® technology, these Affiliate Buyer Apps are customizable and operational within a week, bypassing the typical multi-month development period. They allow industries such as telecommunications, banking, and FMCG to uniquely position their branded merchandise and diversify offerings powered by the expansive ONDC network.
Boasting state-of-the-art features to boost growth and engagement, the apps provide strategic insights into consumer behavior. Mystore's CEO, Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, emphasizes the simplicity these solutions offer, allowing businesses to concentrate on growth while Mystore manages the digital complexities.
