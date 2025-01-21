Trump's Tariff Threat: Potential Impacts on Auto and Electronics Sectors

President Trump recently announced the possibility of imposing a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico beginning February 1. This announcement has already led to a downturn in shares for several Asian automakers and battery companies, signaling potential economic ripples beyond North America.

The automobile industry stands at the forefront of those potentially affected. Companies like Audi, BMW, and Nissan have significant production operations in Mexico, primarily for export to the U.S. The tariffs could lead these giants to reconsider manufacturing strategies, possibly shifting production or supply chains.

Electronics manufacturers such as Taiwan's Foxconn are also in the spotlight, with plans for a new server factory in Mexico aimed at supplying the North American market. The looming tariffs bring uncertainty to these developments, prompting companies to evaluate their trade strategies and market forecasts diligently.

