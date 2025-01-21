Gridlogic Expands Horizons with New Bengaluru Gaming Development Center

Gridlogic, a leader in gaming technology, has opened its Gaming Development Centre (GDC) in Bengaluru, a strategic investment to boost AI, data engineering, and game security capabilities. The company, supported by Capricorn Capital Partners, aims to leverage Bengaluru's exceptional talent pool to create innovative gaming solutions.

This marks Gridlogic's second development center in India, with its first in Hyderabad. The new Bengaluru center will initially employ over 100 professionals and boast modern amenities designed to enhance employee engagement and productivity. Gridlogic is committed to doubling its workforce and accelerating its technological advancements in the booming Indian gaming market.

With the Indian gaming market projected to exceed $9.2 billion by FY29, Gridlogic's expansion is a significant step towards capturing market growth. The company's focus on AI-first solutions and skill-based online games aligns with the growing demand for interactive media and gaming. Gridlogic's flagship brands, Taj Rummy and Taj Games, continue to lead in online gaming innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)