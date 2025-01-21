Britain's Digital Transformation: Introducing the New GOV.UK Wallet

The UK government is set to launch digital driving licences as part of a broader initiative to employ data for modernizing public services, officials announced on Tuesday. These licences will be stored in a new GOV.UK digital wallet on smartphones, facilitating easy verification of age and driving rights.

Enhanced security measures, including facial recognition, will safeguard these digital identities, even if the smartphone is misplaced, as per government statements. By 2027, this digital wallet is expected to encompass a range of credentials, like veteran cards and criminal record checks, with traditional physical documents remaining an option.

A supporting government app is slated for release this summer, promising simplified processes for utilizing services like childcare applications or reports of lost passports. Science Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the wallet's role in streamlining public service access and empowering citizens with greater control over their personal data.

