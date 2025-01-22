Left Menu

Trump Unveils $500B AI Infrastructure Initiative with Stargate

US President Donald Trump is set to announce a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure through a new entity, Stargate, formed by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. This initiative aims to expand AI projects in Texas and further support AI's rapid development in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce a groundbreaking $500 billion infrastructure investment focused on artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative is spearheaded by Stargate, a new collaboration between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank.

Set to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, the initiative will focus on expanding AI infrastructure across the US, particularly in Texas, signaling a major commitment to advancing the sector's development. The White House confirmed the investment plans, emphasizing the necessity of this expansion to compete globally, especially against tech giant China.

Despite the ambitious plans, concerns linger over regulatory oversight after Trump reversed safety measures introduced by previous administrations. This leaves the future regulatory landscape for AI uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

