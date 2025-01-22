Trump Unveils $500B AI Infrastructure Initiative with Stargate

US President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce a groundbreaking $500 billion infrastructure investment focused on artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative is spearheaded by Stargate, a new collaboration between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank.

Set to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, the initiative will focus on expanding AI infrastructure across the US, particularly in Texas, signaling a major commitment to advancing the sector's development. The White House confirmed the investment plans, emphasizing the necessity of this expansion to compete globally, especially against tech giant China.

Despite the ambitious plans, concerns linger over regulatory oversight after Trump reversed safety measures introduced by previous administrations. This leaves the future regulatory landscape for AI uncertain.

