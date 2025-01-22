Tanla Platforms Shines in Q3 with Strategic Growth and Strong Cash Flow

In Hyderabad, Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading CPaaS provider in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY25, ending December 2024. The company reported consistent quarterly revenue of ₹1,000 crore alongside a gross profit of ₹261 crore, reflecting a gross margin of 26.1%.

CEO Uday Reddy highlighted the strategic investments and platform scaling, which helped the company navigate shifting market trends. Tanla delivered one billion RCS messages in a month and was honored as the RCS Growth Partner of the Year 2024 by Google. They recorded a robust free cash flow of ₹217 crore, marking 183% of profit after tax.

Significant achievements in the quarter include appointing Ms. Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director and implementing PE/TM binding on the Trubloq platform. Tanla saw an increase in ESG scores, reaching 74 in S&P Global ESG Scores, enhancing their recognition as a 'Visionary' in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS.

(With inputs from agencies.)