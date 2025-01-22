Left Menu

Tanla Platforms Shines in Q3 with Strategic Growth and Strong Cash Flow

Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, reported flat quarterly revenue at ₹1,000 crore, with a gross profit of ₹261 crore. Despite market dynamics, the company sent one billion RCS messages monthly and was recognized as RCS Growth Partner 2024 by Google. They maintain strong cash reserves.

In Hyderabad, Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading CPaaS provider in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY25, ending December 2024. The company reported consistent quarterly revenue of ₹1,000 crore alongside a gross profit of ₹261 crore, reflecting a gross margin of 26.1%.

CEO Uday Reddy highlighted the strategic investments and platform scaling, which helped the company navigate shifting market trends. Tanla delivered one billion RCS messages in a month and was honored as the RCS Growth Partner of the Year 2024 by Google. They recorded a robust free cash flow of ₹217 crore, marking 183% of profit after tax.

Significant achievements in the quarter include appointing Ms. Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director and implementing PE/TM binding on the Trubloq platform. Tanla saw an increase in ESG scores, reaching 74 in S&P Global ESG Scores, enhancing their recognition as a 'Visionary' in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS.

