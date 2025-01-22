Facilio and RA International: Revolutionizing Remote Property Operations

Facilio, a leading property operations software company, has announced a strategic partnership with RA International, a premier integrated facilities management service provider. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and compliance in diverse and remote locations.

The partnership will enable RA International to leverage Facilio's Connected CAFM platform, ensuring higher visibility and control over mission-critical operations. The platform's capabilities include maintaining strict compliance with international regulatory standards and meeting safety benchmarks, particularly in challenging environments.

Additionally, the integration of real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated workflows will allow RA International to reduce downtime and optimize resource allocation. Their expertise in managing sophisticated systems will be further bolstered by Facilio's flexibility, ISO-compliance, and security features, as noted by company officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)