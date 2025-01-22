Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies: Netflix Surges, AI Boosts Market Confidence

Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street as investors responded positively to Netflix's strong performance and President Trump's AI infrastructure plan. Procter & Gamble also posted gains, while tariff threats loom. The S&P 500 neared an all-time high amid positive economic indicators and easing Treasury yields.

Updated: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes surged on Wednesday, bolstered by Netflix's impressive quarterly performance and President Donald Trump's strategic push for AI infrastructure. Nasdaq emerged as the top gainer, reflecting investor optimism sparked by Netflix's subscriber growth and subsequent price hikes.

Financial markets reacted positively, with the S&P 500 nearing its all-time high. While Netflix saw a 13.1% share price increase, other streaming giants also experienced growth. Procter & Gamble's strong quarterly results further fueled market buoyancy, contrasting caution over looming tariff threats.

Concerns remain over possible tariff implementations against China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU. Investors, however, are encouraged by a stable economy, predicting the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged. This sentiment was further supported by easing Treasury yields and a pro-business governmental stance.

