Samsung Unveils AI-Enhanced Galaxy S25 Smartphones To Reignite Market Presence

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy S25, boasting Qualcomm chips and advanced AI features powered by Google. The tech giant aims to regain market momentum by enhancing AI capabilities in its devices, bridging the gap between premium and budget smartphone segments.

Staying ahead in AI-driven innovations, Samsung is leveraging its in-house voice assistant, Bixby, and incorporating personalized user experiences. The 'Now Brief' service exemplifies Samsung's focus on custom apps that cater to various consumer needs, from calendar updates to home environment reports.

While Samsung's share value has dipped, the company remains keen on recovering smartphone sales as it navigates competition against Apple and emerging Chinese brands. The transition to using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chips marks a shift from previous strategies reliant on Exynos, setting the stage for future developments in foldable phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)